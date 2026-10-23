Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh wrongly approved 10,470 voter detail change forms
India
Big mix-up in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh: 10,470 voter detail change forms were wrongly approved between May and August this year.
Out of 13,779 applications checked, 10,470 had mistakes, amid complaints about duplicate EPIC numbers.
ERO, VRC operator removed, assistant fired
After complaints flagged these duplicate IDs, the ERO and the VRC operator were removed from voter-list-related duties and faced legal and departmental action, and a computer assistant was fired.
Legal action is underway against those involved.
Uttar Pradesh election authorities ordered a detailed examination of Form-6 and Form-7 applications entered by the computer assistant between April 10 and October 21 to fix errors and keep the voting process fair.