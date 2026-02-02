Pilot surprises father, ex-Navy chief, on flight in viral video

The unplanned reunion and the Navy's 1st submarine commander

This wasn't a planned reunion—Ranveer only found out a day before that his dad and an old Navy friend would be flying with him.

Admiral Shekhawat's career is legendary: he led submarines during wartime service, earned a Vir Chakra, and became India's first submarine officer to head the Navy.

The rare in-flight family tribute struck a chord online for its genuine warmth and respect across generations.