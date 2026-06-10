Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal demolition of 10 unauthorized structures injures 19 people
India
In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, things got heated on June 8-9 when the municipal corporation took down 10 religious structures, five temples and five mosques, citing they were unauthorized.
Protests quickly turned into stone pelting, leaving 18 police officers and one civilian injured.
Officials say the demolitions followed municipal rules.
FIR names 2, police reviewing CCTV
Police registered an FIR against two named people and up to 500 others for their part in the violence, which also damaged vehicles and public property.
Officers tried to calm things down peacefully but had to use mild force when tensions rose.
More police have been deployed, CCTV footage is being reviewed for more suspects, and authorities are urging everyone to stay calm while things return to normal.