Pinarayi Vijayan to approach Supreme Court over Kerala FIR order
India
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is heading to the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court ordered police to file an FIR against him, his daughter Veena, and son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas, a CPI(M) MLA.
The case centers on claims that a company called CMRL paid ₹2.72 crore to the private firm Exalogic Solutions between 2017 and 2020.
ED summons Vijayan, he denies wrongdoing
Vijayan says he was not given a chance to respond before the High Court order and insists there is no real evidence tying him to any wrongdoing, especially since similar accusations were dismissed by the Supreme Court last year.
Meanwhile, Vijayan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on October 23, with the Supreme Court set to hear his petition on Wednesday.