Pinarayi Vijayan to approach Supreme Court over Kerala FIR order

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is heading to the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court ordered police to file an FIR against him, his daughter Veena, and son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas, a CPI(M) MLA.

The case centers on claims that a company called CMRL paid ₹2.72 crore to the private firm Exalogic Solutions between 2017 and 2020.