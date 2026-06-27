Piravom couple and son found dead in river, daughter missing

Narayanan sought police help over rent

Early investigations suggest financial stress could be behind this tragedy.

Narayanan, the father, had recently asked local police for help because he could not pay rent: police had arranged for new accommodation and the family was supposed to move on Sunday.

CCTV footage shows them having dinner together at a restaurant just one day before they were found.

Relatives told police they did not know where Narayanan or his daughter were until now; authorities are still looking into what happened.