Haryana: Pit bull attacks 6-month-old girl, drags her on road
What's the story
A six-month-old girl was critically injured after a pit bull attacked her in Sikka Colony, Sonipat, Haryana. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed the dog lunging at the baby's aunt who was carrying her. The footage shows the impact of the attack causing both to fall and the dog grabbing the infant in its mouth.
Rescue efforts
Dog drags baby along road before bystanders intervene
The CCTV footage shows the woman trying to save the baby as bystanders rushed in to help. The dog continued to hold on, dragging the infant along the road.
After sustained efforts, the child was rescued from the dog.
The baby was then rushed to a local hospital and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak for advanced treatment due to her critical condition.
Investigation status
Family yet to file police complaint
The family of the baby has not filed a police complaint as of now. This leaves the status of any formal investigation unclear.
The incident has raised concerns among locals about pet safety and responsibility.
Questions have also been raised about whether appropriate safety measures were in place by the dog's owner, but these remain unanswered.
Past cases
Incident recalls similar pit bull attack in Delhi last year
The Sonipat attack is reminiscent of a similar incident in Delhi last year. A six-year-old boy was mauled by a pit bull in Vinay Enclave and lost part of his ear.
The dog's owner was subsequently arrested in an attempted murder case, according to media reports.
In India, while there is no nationwide ban on keeping pit bulls as pets, some municipalities have local restrictions against certain breeds considered ferocious.