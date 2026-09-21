Pit bull attacks 12 year old boy in Faridabad NIT-3

A 12-year-old boy named Granth was seriously injured after a pit bull attacked him while he was cycling with other children from the neighborhood in Faridabad's NIT-3 area.

The dog came out through the main entrance of its owner's house and bit Granth more than 14 times before neighbors and family could pull him away.

He was taken to Badshah Khan civil hospital, then admitted to a private hospital where he was treated and discharged.