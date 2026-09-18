Pit bull badly injures 6 month old baby in Sonipat
India
A six-month-old baby was badly injured after a pit bull attacked him while his aunt was carrying him down the street in Sikka Colony, Sonipat.
The scary moment was caught on CCTV. The aunt tried to protect her nephew and was attacked as well.
Baby shifted to PGIMER Rohtak
The baby's injuries were so severe that he had to be moved from a hospital to PGIMER in Rohtak for advanced care.
While the family hasn't filed a written complaint with police yet, the incident has made locals worry about safety and whether the required rules were being followed while keeping the pitbull.
The baby's grandmother spoke about the incident after the CCTV footage surfaced.