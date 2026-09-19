Pitru Paksha 2026: 2-week observance honoring ancestors starts September 27

During Pitru Paksha, people perform Shraddha rituals like offering tarpan (water libations) and pind daan (rice balls) to express gratitude and respect for departed family members.

Each ritual is timed according to the lunar calendar, so checking your local panchang for dates is key.

If you're not sure which day applies to your family, Sarva Pitru Amavasya at the end is dedicated to ancestors whose death tithi is unknown, and families who missed the designated date may also observe it.