Pitru Paksha 2026: 2-week observance honoring ancestors starts September 27
Pitru Paksha is a special two-week period when many Hindu families remember and honor their ancestors.
In 2026, it runs from September 27 to October 10.
The tradition starts with Pratipada Shraddha and wraps up with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, giving everyone a chance to pay their respects, even if they don't know the exact date their ancestor passed.
Shraddha rituals include tarpana, pind daan
During Pitru Paksha, people perform Shraddha rituals like offering tarpan (water libations) and pind daan (rice balls) to express gratitude and respect for departed family members.
Each ritual is timed according to the lunar calendar, so checking your local panchang for dates is key.
If you're not sure which day applies to your family, Sarva Pitru Amavasya at the end is dedicated to ancestors whose death tithi is unknown, and families who missed the designated date may also observe it.