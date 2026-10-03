Piyush Goyal at G-20 Milwaukee defends inclusive MFN for all
India
At the G-20 trade ministers' meeting in Milwaukee, India's Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stood up against tying most-favored-nation (MFN) treatment to rules set by just a few countries.
He made it clear that MFN is about giving everyone, big or small, a fair shot in global trade, which helps build trust and keeps things inclusive.
Piyush Goyal backs WTO anti-dumping duties
Goyal also called out unfair market practices and stressed that any fixes should follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, like using anti-dumping duties to stop predatory pricing.
He warned that changing supply chains shouldn't hurt developing countries.
Plus, he spoke on ending forced labor in global supply chains.