Piyush Goyal blames developed nations for climate crisis in Berlin
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal didn't hold back at the Berlin Global Dialogue, telling developed countries they're largely to blame for the climate crisis.
He pointed out that these nations have a small share of the world's population but have contributed disproportionately to carbon emissions.
"The problem was caused by you," he said, making it clear who he thinks should take responsibility.
Piyush Goyal urges $100B climate finance
Goyal also reminded everyone that the $100 billion goal was first agreed in 2009; OECD reported developed countries collectively met the $100 billion annual target in 2022 (though developing countries continue to raise concerns about adequacy and form) to help developing nations tackle climate change.
He criticized the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that make imports pricier and highlighted how India is pushing ahead with clean energy, while still meeting the needs of its 1.4 billion people.
For him, real progress means fair support from wealthier nations so countries like India don't have to choose between growth and going green.