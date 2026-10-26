Piyush Goyal criticizes Europe over rules and carbon border tax
India
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called out Europe for making life harder for businesses with extra rules, saying global companies want less hassle and more freedom.
He pointed out that while India is working to cut down on regulations, Europe seems to be moving in the opposite direction.
EU defends carbon border tax
Goyal also took aim at the EU's carbon border tax, calling it "inviting disaster."
The EU, meanwhile, says these rules help protect consumers and meet climate goals.
Despite some friction, trade in goods between India and the EU hit €118.4 billion in 2025, though business with the Netherlands dipped, showing there's still work to do on both sides.