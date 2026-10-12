Piyush Goyal says H-1B limits can help India tech scene
India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal thinks US H-1B visa limits could actually help India.
By keeping talented professionals here, he says we can boost our startup scene and build stronger global tech centers.
As Goyal put it, "Every H-1B visa not granted is a big win for India."
Piyush Goyal: Local hiring helps India
Goyal believes hiring skilled people locally gives Indian businesses an edge: lower costs, more spending at home, and higher tax revenues.
With cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad growing as global tech hubs, he feels US companies might even expand in India to tap into this talent.
His vision: turn these challenges into opportunities that make India a key player in the world of tech and innovation.