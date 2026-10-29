Piyush Goyal says India US trade pact will protect farmers
India
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the upcoming India-US trade deal is set to protect Indian farmers' interests, not hurt them.
Speaking at a national conference, he sounded upbeat, hinting that the final details will be good news for the country.
Goyal defends India's 8 FTAs
Goyal pushed back against critics of India's eight free trade agreements, saying these deals are transparent and actually boost India's competitiveness.
He believes concerns about the US deal come from people not having all the facts yet, and makes it clear that protecting farmers remains a top priority as talks with the US continue.