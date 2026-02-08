Piyush Goyal thanks new US envoy for interim trade deal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has credited Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India, for helping seal a big interim trade deal between the two countries.
Goyal told ANI that Gor's efforts made a real difference and highlighted how talks were shaped by ongoing Modi-Trump discussions.
What does the interim trade deal mean?
This deal means cheaper goods moving both ways—India will lower or remove tariffs on US products like nuts, fruits, wine, and spirits.
In return, the US will apply an 18% reciprocal tariff on many Indian items, and, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a range of goods including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.
Plus, India intends to purchase $500 billion of US goods over five years, covering a basket that includes energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal.
It's a major step for smoother trade and stronger ties.
Who is Sergio Gor?
Sergio Gor (born Sergey Gorokhovsky in Tashkent, Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic (now Uzbekistan)) was Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office before being nominated as ambassador by Donald Trump last year.
He officially took up his post in January 2026 after Senate confirmation.
Gor follows Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India
Gor follows Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India.
Garcetti served as US Ambassador to India prior to Gor.