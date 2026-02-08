Piyush Goyal thanks new US envoy for interim trade deal

What does the interim trade deal mean?

This deal means cheaper goods moving both ways—India will lower or remove tariffs on US products like nuts, fruits, wine, and spirits.

In return, the US will apply an 18% reciprocal tariff on many Indian items, and, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a range of goods including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Plus, India intends to purchase $500 billion of US goods over five years, covering a basket that includes energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal.

It's a major step for smoother trade and stronger ties.