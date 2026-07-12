Piyush Goyal to lead 5-day delegation to Spain Belgium Finland

Investment talks across Spain Belgium Finland

In Spain, Goyal will join a roundtable with big names from both countries (think Infosys and TCS from India; Iberdrola and Talgo from Spain) to talk about opportunities in sectors like automotive, renewable energy, AI, railways, semiconductors, and tourism.

In Belgium (July 14-15), he'll meet leaders from Thales Group and Silox Group.

The final stop is Finland where the focus shifts to sustainable development and innovation. To discuss ways to boost trade and investments between India and the three countries.