Piyush Pandey appointed as Bengal's acting DGP
West Bengal just named Piyush Pandey as its acting Director General of Police, right before the current DGP, Rajeev Kumar, retired on January 31, 2026.
Along with this big change at the top, 22 other senior officers—including Kolkata's police commissioner—are being shifted around.
Major reshuffle in Bengal police
This shake-up comes as West Bengal's police force heads into a period of major transition.
The new appointments could shape how law and order is handled across the state, especially with so many senior roles changing hands at once.
Who is Pandey?
Pandey is an IPS officer who was previously in charge of VVIP security and has experience with the Special Protection Group (SPG).
He's stepping up at a pretty crucial moment for West Bengal's police administration.
Kumar retires
Pandey takes over from Rajeev Kumar, whose retirement set these changes in motion.