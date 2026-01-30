Piyush Pandey appointed WB's acting DGP ahead of Rajeev Kumar's retirement India Jan 30, 2026

Piyush Pandey, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been named West Bengal's acting Director General of Police (DGP) just before Rajeev Kumar retires on January 31, 2026.

The state had sent eight names to the Centre, and the UPSC's Empanelment Committee was expected to convene to empanel three names from that list.

This move comes as part of a major reshuffle in the police leadership.