Piyush Pandey appointed WB's acting DGP ahead of Rajeev Kumar's retirement
Piyush Pandey, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been named West Bengal's acting Director General of Police (DGP) just before Rajeev Kumar retires on January 31, 2026.
The state had sent eight names to the Centre, and the UPSC's Empanelment Committee was expected to convene to empanel three names from that list.
This move comes as part of a major reshuffle in the police leadership.
Major reshuffle in police leadership
This shakeup isn't just about one job—Pandey's appointment has sparked big changes among senior officers across West Bengal.
With new faces stepping into key roles, the state's policing priorities and style could shift in noticeable ways.
Pandey's background and potential promotion
Pandey currently heads security for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and previously served with the elite Special Protection Group (SPG).
He's also one of eight contenders being considered for the permanent DGP post—a role that would make him the state's top cop for good.
Transition of power in police leadership
He takes over from Rajeev Kumar, who has been acting DGP after Manoj Malaviya retired.
With Kumar set to retire himself, all eyes are on how Pandey will steer things during this transition.