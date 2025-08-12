Planning to drive around Delhi this week? Check I-Day traffic rules

What you need to know

On August 13 (4am-10am), major routes like Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, and others around Red Fort will be off-limits.

Goods vehicles are being rerouted through Chilla Red Light, DND Toll Plaza, or Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Bridge toward the expressways.

If you're commuting, stick to public transport—Metro is your best bet—and steer clear of restricted zones.

Authorities also want everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious to help keep the city safe.