Planning to visit bank? Check out February's bank holiday list

Bank holidays in February

February's got its usual lineup—banks shut every Sunday (1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd), plus the second and fourth Saturdays (14th and 28th).

A few regions get extra days off for local festivals like Losar (Feb 18) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Feb 19);

Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Feb 1) falls on a Sunday, so it does not add an extra holiday.