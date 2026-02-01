Planning to visit bank? Check out February's bank holiday list
Heads up: Banks across India will be closed on Sunday, February 8, 2026, according to the RBI.
No other national or regional bank holidays fall in that week.
Bank holidays in February
February's got its usual lineup—banks shut every Sunday (1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd), plus the second and fourth Saturdays (14th and 28th).
A few regions get extra days off for local festivals like Losar (Feb 18) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Feb 19);
Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Feb 1) falls on a Sunday, so it does not add an extra holiday.
Will ATMs, net banking work?
Physical banking stuff—like cheque deposits or locker visits—won't happen on these holidays.
But don't worry: ATMs, UPI, mobile apps, and net banking are all still good to go.
Fun fact: The Union Budget drops on Feb 1 when banks are also closed nationwide.