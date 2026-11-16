Platinum chemical warehouse fire in Uran, Raigad, no injuries
A big fire broke out on Monday at Platinum's chemical storage warehouse in Uran, Raigad district.
The blaze wiped out the stored chemicals and caused quite a scare nearby.
Firefighters and police rushed to the spot, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police probe possible chemical spill
Officials are still figuring out what started the fire: Early signs point to a possible chemical spill.
Police teams are handling safety and keeping things under control.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Chaudhary shared that their main focus is putting out the fire and getting to the bottom of what happened.
More updates are expected as they work through it.