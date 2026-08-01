PM Balendra Shah preparing 1st official India visit before year-end

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra "Balen" Shah is gearing up for his first official visit abroad, and India is set to be the destination, according to Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle.

While dates aren't locked in yet, the trip is expected before this year wraps up.

Shah has spent his first 100 days focusing on local issues, with Wagle highlighting that the government's self-rating was 87.2% on the 100-point agenda.