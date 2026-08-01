PM Balendra Shah preparing 1st official India visit before year-end
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra "Balen" Shah is gearing up for his first official visit abroad, and India is set to be the destination, according to Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle.
While dates aren't locked in yet, the trip is expected before this year wraps up.
Shah has spent his first 100 days focusing on local issues, with Wagle highlighting that the government's self-rating was 87.2% on the 100-point agenda.
India holds 70% of Nepal trade
India remains Nepal's top trading partner, making up about 70% of its trade.
Companies like Unilever and ITC are looking to invest more in Nepal, pending some reforms around contracts and investor-related rules.
Meanwhile, Nepal has its sights set on becoming a $100 billion economy within five to seven years by boosting clean energy, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, and digital growth.