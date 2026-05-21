PM calls crucial council meeting today amid West Asia crisis
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday at 4:00pm upon his return from his five-nation foreign tour. The meeting will take place at Seva Teerth in Delhi and all Union ministers have been asked to stay in the national capital during this time.
Agenda focus
Meeting to discuss West Asia conflict's impact on India
The meeting is expected to be attended by all Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state. India Today reports that the ongoing West Asia conflict and its possible economic impact on India will be discussed during this meeting. The government has been closely monitoring issues related to oil prices, fuel supply chains, and inflation amid rising regional tensions.
Crisis management
Government has formed a high-powered informal group of ministers
The government has already formed a high-powered informal group of ministers, headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, to monitor the West Asia crisis and recommend measures to protect India from disruptions. Singh recently said that the government is keeping "round-the-clock monitoring" on the situation. He added, "Whether it is crude oil, energy, or LPG even today, we have enough stocks. There is no particular problem."
Political implications
Cabinet expansion, reshuffle speculations
The meeting has also gained political significance as there is speculation about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in the Modi 3.0 government. Last week, official sources had said that discussions around a reshuffle and expansion were intensifying. Changes in the Union Council of Ministers could take place in the second week of June, they said, as per India Today.