PM calls crucial council meeting today amid West Asia crisis 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday at 4:00pm upon his return from his five-nation foreign tour. The meeting will take place at Seva Teerth in Delhi and all Union ministers have been asked to stay in the national capital during this time.

Agenda focus Meeting to discuss West Asia conflict's impact on India The meeting is expected to be attended by all Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state. India Today reports that the ongoing West Asia conflict and its possible economic impact on India will be discussed during this meeting. The government has been closely monitoring issues related to oil prices, fuel supply chains, and inflation amid rising regional tensions.

Crisis management Government has formed a high-powered informal group of ministers The government has already formed a high-powered informal group of ministers, headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, to monitor the West Asia crisis and recommend measures to protect India from disruptions. Singh recently said that the government is keeping "round-the-clock monitoring" on the situation. He added, "Whether it is crude oil, energy, or LPG even today, we have enough stocks. There is no particular problem."

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