LOADING...
Home / News / India News / PM calls Iran's Fujairah attack 'unacceptable' after 3 Indians injured
PM calls Iran's Fujairah attack 'unacceptable' after 3 Indians injured
The MEA said India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues

PM calls Iran's Fujairah attack 'unacceptable' after 3 Indians injured

By Snehil Singh
May 05, 2026
12:42 pm
What's the story

India has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Iran. The incident left three Indian nationals injured. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the attack "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate end to hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to "strongly condemn" the "unacceptable" attacks.

Twitter Post

PM's post after Iranian attack on Fujairah

Diplomatic stance

India calls for unhindered navigation through Strait of Hormuz

The MEA reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the Middle East. It also called for unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as per international law. "India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the MEA's statement read.

Advertisement

Attack details

Attack on Fujairah's largest oil facility injures 3 Indians

The attack on Fujairah's largest oil facility was carried out by Iran, which fired 15 missiles and four drones. The UAE's defense ministry successfully intercepted these projectiles. However, a drone strike caused a fire at the facility, injuring three Indian workers. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned these attacks as a "serious escalation" and a direct threat to national security.

Advertisement

US response

Two American-flagged merchant cargo ships catch fire off UAE coast

On the same day, two American-flagged merchant cargo ships caught fire off the coast of the UAE, according to a statement from the United States military. Tehran has neither confirmed nor denied these attacks. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned both the US and UAE, saying both "should be wary of being dragged back into...quagmire."

Blame game

US launches 'Project Freedom' to help ships stranded in Hormuz

An unnamed military official in Tehran said they had "no plan" to target the UAE or its oil fields. They blamed US military actions for creating an illegal passage that led to this incident. In response, the US has launched 'Project Freedom' to help ships stranded in Hormuz due to these tensions.

Advertisement