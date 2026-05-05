PM calls Iran's Fujairah attack 'unacceptable' after 3 Indians injured
What's the story
India has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Iran. The incident left three Indian nationals injured. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the attack "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate end to hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to "strongly condemn" the "unacceptable" attacks.
Twitter Post
PM's post after Iranian attack on Fujairah
Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2026
India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through…
Diplomatic stance
India calls for unhindered navigation through Strait of Hormuz
The MEA reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the Middle East. It also called for unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as per international law. "India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the MEA's statement read.
Attack details
Attack on Fujairah's largest oil facility injures 3 Indians
The attack on Fujairah's largest oil facility was carried out by Iran, which fired 15 missiles and four drones. The UAE's defense ministry successfully intercepted these projectiles. However, a drone strike caused a fire at the facility, injuring three Indian workers. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned these attacks as a "serious escalation" and a direct threat to national security.
US response
Two American-flagged merchant cargo ships catch fire off UAE coast
On the same day, two American-flagged merchant cargo ships caught fire off the coast of the UAE, according to a statement from the United States military. Tehran has neither confirmed nor denied these attacks. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned both the US and UAE, saying both "should be wary of being dragged back into...quagmire."
Blame game
US launches 'Project Freedom' to help ships stranded in Hormuz
An unnamed military official in Tehran said they had "no plan" to target the UAE or its oil fields. They blamed US military actions for creating an illegal passage that led to this incident. In response, the US has launched 'Project Freedom' to help ships stranded in Hormuz due to these tensions.