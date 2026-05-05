PM calls Iran's Fujairah attack 'unacceptable' after 3 Indians injured

India has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Iran . The incident left three Indian nationals injured. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the attack "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate end to hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to "strongly condemn" the "unacceptable" attacks.

Twitter Post PM's post after Iranian attack on Fujairah Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable.



India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2026

Diplomatic stance India calls for unhindered navigation through Strait of Hormuz The MEA reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the Middle East. It also called for unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as per international law. "India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the MEA's statement read.

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Attack details Attack on Fujairah's largest oil facility injures 3 Indians The attack on Fujairah's largest oil facility was carried out by Iran, which fired 15 missiles and four drones. The UAE's defense ministry successfully intercepted these projectiles. However, a drone strike caused a fire at the facility, injuring three Indian workers. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned these attacks as a "serious escalation" and a direct threat to national security.

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US response Two American-flagged merchant cargo ships catch fire off UAE coast On the same day, two American-flagged merchant cargo ships caught fire off the coast of the UAE, according to a statement from the United States military. Tehran has neither confirmed nor denied these attacks. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned both the US and UAE, saying both "should be wary of being dragged back into...quagmire."