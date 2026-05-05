PM-Kisan 23rd installment expected June or July 2026 ₹6,000 annually

Farmers complete e-KYC and link Aadhaar

The last payment went out in March and reached over 9 crore farmers.

To keep getting the money, make sure your e-KYC is done and your Aadhaar is linked with your bank account; otherwise payments might get delayed, especially if there are changes like new land or duplicate entries.

You can check your eligibility through the "Beneficiary Status" section on the PM-Kisan portal.