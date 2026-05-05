PM-Kisan 23rd installment expected June or July 2026 ₹6,000 annually
India
If you or your family are enrolled in the PM-Kisan scheme, here's some good news: the 23rd installment is expected around June or July 2026.
This government program sends ₹6,000 a year (split into three ₹2,000 payments) straight to eligible farmers' bank accounts.
Farmers complete e-KYC and link Aadhaar
The last payment went out in March and reached over 9 crore farmers.
To keep getting the money, make sure your e-KYC is done and your Aadhaar is linked with your bank account; otherwise payments might get delayed, especially if there are changes like new land or duplicate entries.
You can check your eligibility through the "Beneficiary Status" section on the PM-Kisan portal.