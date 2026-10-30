PM-KISAN credits ₹4,482.19cr to more than 2.24cr Uttar Pradesh farmers

More than 2.24 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh just got a fresh boost: ₹4,482.19 crore landed directly in their bank accounts as part of the latest PM-KISAN installment.

This is part of a nationwide rollout, with over ₹18,690 crore reaching over 9.34 crore farmers across India.

Prime Minister Modi shared the news from Gujarat, highlighting the scheme's ongoing support for rural families.