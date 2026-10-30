PM-KISAN credits ₹4,482.19cr to more than 2.24cr Uttar Pradesh farmers
More than 2.24 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh just got a fresh boost: ₹4,482.19 crore landed directly in their bank accounts as part of the latest PM-KISAN installment.
This is part of a nationwide rollout, with over ₹18,690 crore reaching over 9.34 crore farmers across India.
Prime Minister Modi shared the news from Gujarat, highlighting the scheme's ongoing support for rural families.
PM-KISAN gives ₹6,000 yearly per family
PM-KISAN gives one member of each eligible farmer family ₹6,000 each year, split into three installments of ₹2,000 each.
So far, Uttar Pradesh farmers have received ₹1,07,943.95 crore through this program.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called this latest payout a Diwali gift and said it is helping raise incomes and lower costs for those working the fields, making life just a bit easier for millions of rural households.