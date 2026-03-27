Trump praises Modi as leader who 'gets things done'

United States President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who "gets things done." The US Embassy in India shared Trump's message on social media, highlighting the strengthening of bilateral ties. "Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward," the message read. The post comes amid high-voltage ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Twitter Post US Embassy's message following phone call between Modi and Trump Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/NEJCjGBXps — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 27, 2026

Diplomatic dialogue US Embassy's post after phone call between Trump, Modi The US Embassy's post comes after a phone call between Trump and Modi on Tuesday, where they discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The two leaders spoke about keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping, a key concern amid rising tensions. PM Modi emphasized India's support for de-escalation and peace restoration in West Asia during their conversation.

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Shipping security US envoy confirms leaders discussed keeping Strait of Hormuz open US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, also confirmed that the leaders discussed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. This strategic waterway is crucial for global trade and energy supplies, accounting for about a fifth of the total flow of crude oil. The US-Israel strikes on Iran that began on February 28 and Iran's subsequent retaliation have heightened concerns over its security.

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