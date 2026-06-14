PM Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice
Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron just kicked off Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, spotlighting India's growing innovation scene and boosting ties between the two countries.
Before the launch, Modi chatted with global investors and Indian entrepreneurs about how India is shaping sustainable solutions.
Bharat Innovates draws 120 startups, investors
The three-day event brought together 120 deep tech startups, top universities like IITs, and over 500 investors and CEOs.
These startups already hold more than 1,500 patents and have raised $1.5 billion so far, with nearly $20 million in fresh commitments.
Macron cites AI climate SMR ties
Macron said, "India is a country of innovation.", pointing to big chances for teamwork in AI, climate change, and civil nuclear energy/Small Modular Reactors.
This initiative builds on the upgraded India-France partnership from this year and sets the stage for more global appearances by India at events like G7 Evian and VivaTech Paris.