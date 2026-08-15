PM Modi announces 3 semiconductor plants operational in Sanand, Gujarat
PM Modi just revealed that three big semiconductor plants are now up and running in Sanand, Gujarat.
This is a major move for India's tech scene, aiming to make the country more self-reliant when it comes to making chips, those tiny things powering everything from phones to laptops.
The new plants include Micron Technology (a $2.75 billion investment focused on packaging and testing memory chips), Kaynes Semicon (which is scaling toward 6.3 million chips a day), and CG Power, which kicked off production last month through a partnership with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics.
Semicon 2.0 gets ₹127,500cr boost
These plants are part of the bigger India Semiconductor Mission, which is all about building advanced chipmaking skills at home instead of relying on imports.
With the Semicon 2.0 initiative getting a massive ₹127,500 crore boost this July, PM Modi also talked about ramping up work in mining and processing critical minerals, key ingredients for tech manufacturing.
The goal? Make India future-ready and less dependent on other countries for crucial tech parts.