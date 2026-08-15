PM Modi announces 3 semiconductor plants operational in Sanand, Gujarat

PM Modi just revealed that three big semiconductor plants are now up and running in Sanand, Gujarat.

This is a major move for India's tech scene, aiming to make the country more self-reliant when it comes to making chips, those tiny things powering everything from phones to laptops.

The new plants include Micron Technology (a $2.75 billion investment focused on packaging and testing memory chips), Kaynes Semicon (which is scaling toward 6.3 million chips a day), and CG Power, which kicked off production last month through a partnership with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics.