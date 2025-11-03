Next Article
PM Modi announces ₹1 lakh crore fund for R&D
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out a huge ₹1 lakh crore fund to boost private sector-driven research and development in India.
The announcement came at the ESTIC 2025 event in Delhi, where he also talked about making sure India's approach to AI stays "ethical and human-centric."
AI is already impacting sectors like retail and logistics
Modi highlighted how AI is already shaking up areas like retail and logistics, but said it's time for clear rules.
An official AI Governance Framework will drop next year to guide responsible use.
Plus, India will host a major Global AI Summit in February 2026—putting the country right at the center of global tech conversations.