PM Modi announces ₹38,000cr fertilizer subsidy boost for Rabi

Sulfur and phosphorus subsidies increased

Phosphorus subsidy jumps from ₹43.60 to ₹47.96 per kg, and sulfur goes up from ₹1.77 to ₹2.87 per kg—part of a hefty ₹37,952 crore package to ease costs for farmers growing wheat, mustard, gram and other Rabi crops.

PM Modi stated, "This will not only ensure affordable fertilizers for farmers but will also increase their income," highlighting the government's ongoing support while keeping other fertilizer subsidies steady to maintain balance in crop nutrition.