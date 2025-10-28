PM Modi announces ₹38,000cr fertilizer subsidy boost for Rabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced a boost in subsidies for key fertilizers ahead of the 2025-26 Rabi season.
The move, cleared by the Cabinet, is all about making fertilizers more affordable and helping farmers earn a bit more during this crucial sowing period.
The new rates kick in from October 1, 2025, and run through March 31, 2026.
Sulfur and phosphorus subsidies increased
Phosphorus subsidy jumps from ₹43.60 to ₹47.96 per kg, and sulfur goes up from ₹1.77 to ₹2.87 per kg—part of a hefty ₹37,952 crore package to ease costs for farmers growing wheat, mustard, gram and other Rabi crops.
PM Modi stated, "This will not only ensure affordable fertilizers for farmers but will also increase their income," highlighting the government's ongoing support while keeping other fertilizer subsidies steady to maintain balance in crop nutrition.