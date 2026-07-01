PM Modi asks ministries to prepare for El Nino risks
India
With El Nino set to shake up India's monsoon, PM Modi has asked key ministries to get ready for possible water shortages and power issues.
Some regions are already seeing over 40% less rain than usual, which could hit farming and daily life pretty hard.
Modi urges whole of government effort
Modi wants ministries like Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Power, and Railways to make solid plans for their sectors.
There is also a special group keeping an eye on things as they change.
Modi says it will take a "whole-of-government" effort to handle what comes next.