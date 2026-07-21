PM Modi assures strict action after NEET leak, 13 arrested
India
After the NEET paper leak caused a major stir, PM Modi has assured that strict steps are being taken: 13 people have already been arrested.
The government also had already conducted a quick re-exam so students don't lose time or face more stress.
Students protest, Parliament questions police response
Modi emphasized protecting students' futures.
Meanwhile, thousands of students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, protested and demanded big changes.
There's also been pushback in Parliament over how police handled these protests.