PM Modi becomes 1st world leader with 100 million Instagram followers

Modi's follower count dwarfs that of other leaders

Modi's Instagram journey started in 2014, and he now has more than double the followers of Donald Trump (43.2 million).

He even beats the combined totals of other top leaders like Prabowo Subianto, Lula da Silva, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Javier Milei.

In India, no one comes close—Yogi Adityanath trails far behind at 16.1 million, followed by Rahul Gandhi with 12.6 million.