PM Modi becomes 1st world leader with 100 million Instagram followers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just set a global record by becoming the first world leader to hit 100 million Instagram followers.
It happened while Modi was on an official trip to Israel—where he also received the country's highest parliamentary honor for boosting India-Israel ties.
Modi's follower count dwarfs that of other leaders
Modi's Instagram journey started in 2014, and he now has more than double the followers of Donald Trump (43.2 million).
He even beats the combined totals of other top leaders like Prabowo Subianto, Lula da Silva, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Javier Milei.
In India, no one comes close—Yogi Adityanath trails far behind at 16.1 million, followed by Rahul Gandhi with 12.6 million.