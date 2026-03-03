PM Modi becomes 1st world leader with 30 million YouTube subscribers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just hit 30 million YouTube subscribers, making him the first world leader to reach this milestone.
His subscriber count is way ahead of leaders like Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro (6.6 million) and Donald Trump (who has about seven times fewer).
Modi's social media dominance
Modi's social media game doesn't stop at YouTube—he recently became the first world leader with 100 million Instagram followers too, which is double Trump's count. Other global leaders trail far behind.
Back home, Modi's numbers are also unmatched: he has three times as many YouTube subscribers as Rahul Gandhi and leads by a huge margin on Instagram compared to other Indian politicians.
Plus, he boasts over 100 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 54 million on Facebook, showing just how strong his online presence really is.