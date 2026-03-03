PM Modi becomes 1st world leader with 30 million YouTube subscribers

Modi's social media dominance

Modi's social media game doesn't stop at YouTube—he recently became the first world leader with 100 million Instagram followers too, which is double Trump's count. Other global leaders trail far behind.

Back home, Modi's numbers are also unmatched: he has three times as many YouTube subscribers as Rahul Gandhi and leads by a huge margin on Instagram compared to other Indian politicians.

Plus, he boasts over 100 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 54 million on Facebook, showing just how strong his online presence really is.