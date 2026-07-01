PM Modi calls doctors backbone on National Doctors's Day
India
On National Doctors's Day, Prime Minister Modi gave a heartfelt shoutout to doctors, calling them the backbone of India's healthcare system for their dedication, even during tough times.
The day also honors Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary doctor and former West Bengal chief minister, whose birthday and death anniversary both fall on this date.
India more than doubled medical colleges
Modhi highlighted how India has more than doubled its medical colleges in the past decade, opening up many more seats for future doctors.
He also praised doctors for leading the way in preventive care and medical research, helping make quality health care more accessible and affordable for everyone: key steps toward building a developed India.