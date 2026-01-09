PM Modi calls Indian diaspora 'Rashtradoots' on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, PM Modi called Indians living abroad "our Rashtradoots"—basically, ambassadors for India around the world.
He praised their role in connecting cultures and keeping India's spirit alive globally.
The day, celebrated every January 9, marks Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa and honors the impact of overseas Indians.
Why this matters
Modi highlighted how the Indian diaspora has made a difference wherever they've settled, while still staying rooted in Indian culture.
He mentioned new efforts to help them feel closer to home.
The government's take
The Ministry of External Affairs echoed these feelings, calling the diaspora a "living bridge" that keeps India's traditions going worldwide.
They also emphasized ongoing support for Indians abroad—whether it's about language, festivals, or just staying connected to their roots.