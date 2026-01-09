Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers strike over pay and tough delivery targets

Why does it matter?

These strikes shine a light on how unpredictable gig work can be—and why so many are pushing for fairer treatment.

While company leaders like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal described these frustrated riders as miscreants and political agents without addressing a single demand we put forward, workers say they want real changes: stable pay, safer conditions, and social security.

What happens next could shape the rules for millions of app-based workers across India.