Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers strike over pay and tough delivery targets
In December 2025, delivery workers from Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, and other platforms went on strike in several cities.
Backed by unions, they protested falling pay, shrinking incentives, and risky delivery targets.
Many said missing just one target could cut their daily earnings by up to 30%, all while covering their own vehicle costs and lacking basic facilities.
Why does it matter?
These strikes shine a light on how unpredictable gig work can be—and why so many are pushing for fairer treatment.
While company leaders like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal described these frustrated riders as miscreants and political agents without addressing a single demand we put forward, workers say they want real changes: stable pay, safer conditions, and social security.
What happens next could shape the rules for millions of app-based workers across India.