SC says no blanket protection for stray dog feeders
The Supreme Court has decided not to give automatic protection to people who feed stray dogs, saying complaints about harassment should go through regular criminal law.
If someone faces threats or trouble, the court recommends filing a police report (FIR) instead of expecting special orders.
What does this mean for feeders and others?
If local police don't help, the court suggests taking it up with higher police officials or going to the High Court.
The judges made it clear they can't look into every individual case from across India or act as investigators for scattered incidents.
What's off the table?
The court also refused to add unrelated issues like illegal breeding, foreign dog breeds, or offensive comments against women feeders into this case.
Their focus stays on enforcing animal birth control rules in risky areas—not on giving sweeping protections.
So if you're helping strays and face problems, your best bet is still to follow legal channels for support.