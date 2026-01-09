Next Article
Iran protests threaten India's Chabahar port operations: Report
Widespread protests in Iran are making things tough for India's big investment at Chabahar Port.
With strikes, internet blackouts, and transport issues hitting over 100 cities, there's a real risk of cargo delays and stalled construction—raising concerns about delays and the continuity of operations for India's $500 million investment.
Why does it matter?
Chabahar isn't just any port—it's India's shortcut to Central Asia and Europe, helping cut both travel time and costs compared to the usual Suez Canal route.
It also gives India a strategic edge near Pakistan's China-backed Gwadar Port.
If unrest keeps slowing things down, India could lose out on key trade routes and regional influence.