Tamil Nadu schools to close for Pongal from January 15

Why does this matter?

Pongal is a big deal in Tamil Nadu—families use these days to travel home and celebrate together.

While Bhogi on January 14 kicks off the festivities, it's not an official school holiday yet.

If it gets added (as many hope), students could enjoy a rare five-day stretch off, since Sunday falls right after.

It's a perfect window for longer family trips or just some extra downtime before classes resume.