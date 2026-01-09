Next Article
Tamil Nadu schools to close for Pongal from January 15
Students in Tamil Nadu are in for a holiday streak this January, with schools closing from January 15 to 17 for Pongal and related festivals.
The break covers Pongal, Mattu Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Kaanum Pongal, and Uzhavar Thinam—plus there's Republic Day later in the month.
Why does this matter?
Pongal is a big deal in Tamil Nadu—families use these days to travel home and celebrate together.
While Bhogi on January 14 kicks off the festivities, it's not an official school holiday yet.
If it gets added (as many hope), students could enjoy a rare five-day stretch off, since Sunday falls right after.
It's a perfect window for longer family trips or just some extra downtime before classes resume.