SSC drops 2026-27 exam calendar: Here's what you need to know
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) just rolled out its exam calendar for 2026-2027, covering all the biggies—CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD Constable, JE, Stenographer, Hindi Translator, and more.
Departmental exams like JSA/LDC and ASO are also on the list.
If you're planning to take any SSC test next year, this is your heads-up.
Key dates and what's scheduled
The action starts in May 2026 with departmental exams. CGL and JE Tier I follow in May-June; Selection Post Phase-XIV runs through July.
CHSL is set for July-September; Stenographer and Hindi Translator land in August-September.
MTS and Havaldar are slotted for September-November; Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police/CAPFs) happens October-November.
GD Constable wraps things up between January-March 2027—all computer-based.
Why this matters for you
Having these dates early means you can actually plan your prep without last-minute surprises or overlapping exams.
For anyone juggling multiple SSC tests or just wanting a clear timeline to work toward, this calendar makes life a bit easier—and gives you a better shot at success.