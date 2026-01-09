SSC drops 2026-27 exam calendar: Here's what you need to know India Jan 09, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) just rolled out its exam calendar for 2026-2027, covering all the biggies—CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD Constable, JE, Stenographer, Hindi Translator, and more.

Departmental exams like JSA/LDC and ASO are also on the list.

If you're planning to take any SSC test next year, this is your heads-up.