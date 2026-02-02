PM Modi calls Union Budget 2026 a big win farmers

Modi encouraged young people from cities like Jalandhar and Ludhiana to grab the opportunities this budget brings. He spotlighted a proposed free trade agreement with the EU—what he called "the mother of all deals"—which could open doors for Punjab's textiles and sports goods industries through lower tariffs.

Support for textile sector

The budget also mentions support for the textile sector.

Plus, Khelo India is set to expand sports facilities across Punjab.

Modi wrapped up by reminding everyone that quality should be at the heart of everything made in India.