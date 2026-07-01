PM Modi celebrates anti cheating exam bill Abhijeet Dipke mocks
India
Prime Minister Modi just posted a video celebrating a new bill to fight cheating in public exams, promising tougher rules and tech upgrades.
But Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), poked fun at the video on Instagram, joking that Modi's skin tone looked brighter than India's future.
Cockroach Janta Party seeks NTA overhaul
While the bill brings stricter penalties and fast-track courts for exam fraud, CJP leaders say it doesn't fix the real problems.
CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka wants big changes like overhauling the National Testing Agency and making exam schedules more transparent.
Dipke also questioned whether just changing laws will solve anything, especially with the postponement of the first hearing.