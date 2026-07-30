PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with senior ministers, NSA Doval 

Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are also attending the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are also present at this high-profile gathering.

While the agenda of the meeting is unclear, it is being held amid rising tensions in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.