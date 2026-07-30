PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with senior ministers, NSA Doval
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading a high-level meeting in New Delhi. The meeting includes senior Union ministers and top government officials. The agenda of this gathering remains unclear at this moment. Among those present are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Attendees list
Who all are attending the meeting
Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are also attending the meeting.
The Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are also present at this high-profile gathering.
While the agenda of the meeting is unclear, it is being held amid rising tensions in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.
Regional unrest
Meeting comes amid rising tensions in West Asia
There are also continuing threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.
This week, the Ministry of External Affairs had summoned both Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to New Delhi after ships carrying Indian sailors came under attack.
India is the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, contributing 311,936 maritime professionals to the global shipping industry, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.