UN struggling to keep up with today's challenges: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the United Nations and other global institutions are struggling to keep up with today's complex challenges. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he described the current global situation as a "world between orders." He emphasized that these institutions were created on principles of dialogue and cooperation but have been tested by new economies and powers.
Historic role
'New challenges demanding new solutions'
PM Modi hailed the UN's historic role but added that new challenges had emerged, which demanded new solutions.
"The United Nations and other global institutions have had their historical role, but in the face of today's challenges, their limits are clearly visible. Now new powers are emerging, new voices are demanding their place, and new challenges are demanding new solutions," Modi remarked.
Governance reform
Jaishankar also criticized UN's effectiveness
PM Modi stressed the need for stronger global institutions and a bigger voice for the Global South.
He said, "The changing world order calls for stronger global institutions, a greater voice for the Global South, and international cooperation that stands firm in times of crisis."
The Prime Minister's remarks come after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also criticized the UN's effectiveness in dealing with major international crises.
UN criticism
UN 'gridlocked,' irrelevant in global decision-making: Jaishankar
Jaishankar had earlier said that the United Nations is "gridlocked" and has been largely irrelevant in decision-making on major global issues such as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf.
"I think, again, there's a widely held view that a lot of it is because the (UN) Security Council is gridlocked, that the Security Council no longer represents the entirety of the global interest," he said.
Jaishankar's comments were made at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in Delhi.