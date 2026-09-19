India's per-capita carbon emissions less than global average: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defended India and other developing nations against allegations of high carbon emissions. Speaking at the International Conference on The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics in New Delhi, he said that these countries are often blamed for carbon emissions. "Even today, India's per capita carbon emissions are less than half of the global average," he said during his address at Vigyan Bhawan.
Renewable focus
India's commitment to renewable energy
PM Modi also spoke about India's commitment to renewable energy and its early fulfillment of Paris Agreement commitments.
He said, "We're the only nation in G20 that has already fulfilled its Paris (COP 21) commitments, well before its timeline."
The PM also pointed out India's work in rooftop solar, electric mobility, hydrogen power and waste management as examples of aligning development with environmental goals.
Event details
About the 2-day conference
Organized by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the two-day conference brings together judges, environmental experts, government officials, and judicial representatives from 17 countries.
The event aims to address major environmental challenges and strengthen institutional cooperation.
It will feature four technical sessions on key issues such as climate resilience and sustainable energy.
Environmental initiatives
Solar panels installed in 50 lakh households
PM Modi also highlighted India's achievements in solar energy, stating that 50 lakh households have been equipped with solar power panels under the PM Surya Ghar Bijli Yojana.
He said solar energy alone helps stave off 200 million tons of carbon emissions.
The PM also spoke about electric vehicle sales increasing by over 950% in the past 12 years and India's metro rail network expanding to over 1,000km.
Climate responsibility
Climate action should consider per-capita emissions differences
PM Modi emphasized that climate action should consider per-capita emissions differences between developed and developing economies.
He said developed nations, with six times higher per-capita carbon emissions, should take greater responsibility.
"We put this point forward in every international forum," he said, adding that India is part of initiatives like the Global Biofuel Alliance and Big Cat Alliance to show its commitment to environmental goals.