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PM Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia conflict
The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia

PM Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia conflict

By Snehil Singh
Mar 29, 2026
04:41 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has been raging since February 28. In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure during their conversation.

Twitter Post

PM Modi on his discussion with Saudi Arabia's MBS

Navigation security

India and Saudi agree shipping security

Both PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the need to keep shipping lines open and secure. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. This was their second telephonic conversation since the conflict began, highlighting India's diplomatic efforts amid global tensions.

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Global discussions

PM Modi speaks with world leaders

PM Modi has been in touch with several world leaders since the West Asia conflict started. He has spoken to leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel, and Malaysia. Earlier this week, on March 24, he had a "useful exchange of views" with US President Donald Trump on the situation in West Asia.

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Key shipping route

Iran restricts Strait of Hormuz passage

The conflict has severely impacted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital cog in the shipping route that is controlled by Iran. The strait is responsible for transporting 20% of the world's energy supply. Since the conflict began, Iran has restricted passage through this key route, raising global concerns over energy security and trade disruptions.

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