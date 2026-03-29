PM Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia conflict
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has been raging since February 28. In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure during their conversation.
Twitter Post
PM Modi on his discussion with Saudi Arabia's MBS
Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026
I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.
We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping…
Navigation security
India and Saudi agree shipping security
Both PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the need to keep shipping lines open and secure. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. This was their second telephonic conversation since the conflict began, highlighting India's diplomatic efforts amid global tensions.
Global discussions
PM Modi speaks with world leaders
PM Modi has been in touch with several world leaders since the West Asia conflict started. He has spoken to leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel, and Malaysia. Earlier this week, on March 24, he had a "useful exchange of views" with US President Donald Trump on the situation in West Asia.
Key shipping route
Iran restricts Strait of Hormuz passage
The conflict has severely impacted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital cog in the shipping route that is controlled by Iran. The strait is responsible for transporting 20% of the world's energy supply. Since the conflict began, Iran has restricted passage through this key route, raising global concerns over energy security and trade disruptions.