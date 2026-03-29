PM Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman discuss West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has been raging since February 28. In a post on X, PM Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure during their conversation.

Twitter Post PM Modi on his discussion with Saudi Arabia's MBS Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.



We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

Navigation security India and Saudi agree shipping security Both PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on the need to keep shipping lines open and secure. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. This was their second telephonic conversation since the conflict began, highlighting India's diplomatic efforts amid global tensions.

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Global discussions PM Modi speaks with world leaders PM Modi has been in touch with several world leaders since the West Asia conflict started. He has spoken to leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel, and Malaysia. Earlier this week, on March 24, he had a "useful exchange of views" with US President Donald Trump on the situation in West Asia.

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