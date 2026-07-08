PM Modi ends Indonesia visit, urges Indo Pacific stability
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished a three-day trip to Indonesia focused on strengthening ties.
He met President Prabowo Subianto, with both leaders calling for a stable Indo-Pacific and stronger action against terrorism.
The visit also saw the launch of a joint conservation project at the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple.
India and Indonesia sign 14 agreements
India and Indonesia signed 14 agreements covering everything from critical minerals and maritime security to education and space.
A standout was their plan to develop Sabang Port near the Strait of Malacca, boosting regional connectivity.
Next, Modi heads to Australia (July 8-10), where talks will center on defense, trade, mobility, and connecting with the Indian community there.