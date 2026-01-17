PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train India Jan 17, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route at Malda Town.

This new, fully air-conditioned train reduces the long Howrah-Kamakhya trip by about 2.5 hours and comes packed with modern comforts for overnight journeys.