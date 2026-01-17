PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route at Malda Town.
This new, fully air-conditioned train reduces the long Howrah-Kamakhya trip by about 2.5 hours and comes packed with modern comforts for overnight journeys.
Why should you care?
The sleeper Vande Bharat is a big deal for anyone traveling between West Bengal and Assam.
It means quicker, safer overnight travel, plus better job and business opportunities in North Bengal as more trains and rail upgrades roll out.